Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €46.00 Price Target for Duerr (DUE)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on Duerr (ETR:DUE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale set a €33.00 ($38.37) target price on Duerr and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Commerzbank set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on Duerr and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on Duerr and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on Duerr and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on Duerr and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €53.00 ($61.63).

DUE stock opened at €31.41 ($36.52) on Thursday. Duerr has a 52-week low of €76.69 ($89.17) and a 52-week high of €120.55 ($140.17).

About Duerr

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

