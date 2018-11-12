Keurig Dr Pepper Inc Expected to Earn FY2018 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share (KDP)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2018 EPS estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note issued on Thursday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now forecasts that the company will earn $1.03 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.05. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KDP. Gabelli cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America set a $30.00 price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.38.

Shares of NYSE KDP opened at $28.52 on Monday. Keurig Dr Pepper has a fifty-two week low of $20.46 and a fifty-two week high of $126.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 5th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 13.22%.

In other news, Director Peter Harf acquired 21,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.43 per share, for a total transaction of $501,402.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Maria A. Sceppaguercio-Gever acquired 42,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.53 per share, with a total value of $999,977.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 188,320 shares of company stock worth $4,399,673. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Ledyard National Bank purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $677,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.56% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc engages in the brewing system and specialty coffee businesses in the United States and Canada. The company sources, produces, and sells coffee, hot cocoa, teas, and other beverages in K-Cup, Vue, Rivo, K-Carafe, and K-Mug pods brands; coffee in traditional packaging, including bags and fractional packs; and other specialty beverages in pods.

