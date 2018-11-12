Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) Receives $71.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.50.

KEYS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd.

In related news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 3,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $262,214.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KEYS. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 91.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,433 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 5,455 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 823,644 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,150,000 after buying an additional 40,759 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth $11,094,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth $731,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the second quarter worth $3,667,000. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock traded down $1.04 on Monday, hitting $58.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,414,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,143. The company has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 1.19. Keysight Technologies has a 1 year low of $41.33 and a 1 year high of $70.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.91 million. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 6.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to communications and electronics industries internationally. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments and related software, and electronic design automation (EDA) software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and laser source products, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

