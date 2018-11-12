Keystone Financial Group Acquires 1,313 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Keystone Financial Group boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $196,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 79,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,045,000 after acquiring an additional 21,260 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,368,000. Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $187.87 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $176.32 and a 12 month high of $205.47.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

