Keystone Financial Group Trims Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ)

Keystone Financial Group lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $6,996,000. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 103.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 237,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,348,000 after buying an additional 120,524 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 66,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,407,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 837,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,239,000 after buying an additional 80,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $415,000.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $80.60 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $86.14.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

