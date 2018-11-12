Kezar Life Sciences (KZR) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It discovers and develops molecule therapeutics and medicines such as protein homeostasis for autoimmune disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of KZR-616 which is in clinical stage. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KZR. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They set an outperform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kezar Life Sciences presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:KZR opened at $24.58 on Thursday. Kezar Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $14.77 and a 52 week high of $26.86.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.18. On average, analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KZR. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Kezar Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Kezar Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kezar Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in Kezar Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $585,000. Finally, Prosight Management LP purchased a new position in Kezar Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $721,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

