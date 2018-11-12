Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (KRP) Holdings Reduced by Lee Financial Co

Lee Financial Co reduced its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365,448 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 225,421 shares during the period. Kimbell Royalty Partners makes up about 1.8% of Lee Financial Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners were worth $7,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $381,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,117,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 315,204 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,185,000 after purchasing an additional 63,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Energy Partners X L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,382,000. 17.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KRP opened at $17.90 on Monday. Kimbell Royalty Partners LP has a 1-year low of $15.70 and a 1-year high of $24.50. The company has a market cap of $480.42 million, a PE ratio of 137.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The energy company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.29). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 108.86%. The firm had revenue of $18.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.48 million. Research analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners LP will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 5th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.06%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is currently 1,384.62%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KRP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th.

In related news, Director Erik B. Daugbjerg purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.52 per share, with a total value of $33,780.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,978 shares in the company, valued at $112,104.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Erik B. Daugbjerg purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.14 per share, for a total transaction of $55,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at $176,632.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 5,500 shares of company stock worth $121,160. 14.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 3.7 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 2 million gross acres.

