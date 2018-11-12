Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) Shares Sold by Pflug Koory LLC

Pflug Koory LLC decreased its position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,540 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,638 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Blue Chip Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Capital Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. 60.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KMI opened at $17.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.69. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $19.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 121.21%.

In other news, insider Richard D. Kinder bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.55 per share, for a total transaction of $8,775,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 235,212,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,127,976,795.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.73.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, CO2, Terminals, Products Pipelines, and Kinder Morgan Canada segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

