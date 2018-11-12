Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Increases Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 719,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 16,794 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.0% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $59,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 260,822,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,459,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982,610 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,580,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,281,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,678 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,832,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,778,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,450 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,735,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,136,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,143,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $980,635,000 after purchasing an additional 376,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Bradley W. Corson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $1,260,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 214,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,045,311.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Macquarie reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Societe Generale set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.27.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $80.87 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $72.15 and a 12-month high of $89.30. The stock has a market cap of $346.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.25. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $76.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.36%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

