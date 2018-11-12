L Brands (LB) Upgraded at KeyCorp

KeyCorp upgraded shares of L Brands (NYSE:LB) from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LB. Loop Capital set a $24.00 price objective on shares of L Brands and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of L Brands in a report on Thursday, October 25th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L Brands from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Barclays set a $31.00 price objective on shares of L Brands and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.12.

NYSE LB opened at $36.50 on Thursday. L Brands has a 12-month low of $25.89 and a 12-month high of $63.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.33.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. L Brands had a net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 84.14%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. L Brands’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that L Brands will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LB. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in L Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in L Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in L Brands by 6,777.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in L Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in L Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. 73.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

