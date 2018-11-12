Lafargeholcim (HCMLY) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lafargeholcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale reiterated a sell rating on shares of Lafargeholcim in a report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lafargeholcim from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Lafargeholcim presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS HCMLY opened at $9.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.52. Lafargeholcim has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $12.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

About Lafargeholcim

LafargeHolcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; ready-mix concrete, concrete products, asphalt, and other products and services; and construction and paving, and trading services.

