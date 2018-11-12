Landmark Financial Advisors LLC Has $7.82 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,319 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 4.6% of Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,020.0% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 393,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 358,245 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $1,295,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 68.3% in the second quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 770,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,419,000 after acquiring an additional 312,764 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 53.4% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 118,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $40.17 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.38 and a 12 month high of $47.89.

