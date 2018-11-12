Langen Mcalenn Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for American International Group Inc (AIG)

American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) – Analysts at Langen Mcalenn dropped their Q4 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of American International Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 8th. Langen Mcalenn analyst L. Greenberg now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.92. Langen Mcalenn also issued estimates for American International Group’s Q1 2019 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.40). American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.22) earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $62.00 target price on shares of American International Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $63.00 price target on shares of American International Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of American International Group from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.71.

Shares of AIG opened at $43.82 on Monday. American International Group has a one year low of $39.29 and a one year high of $65.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 25.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,305,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,506,999,000 after purchasing an additional 5,684,245 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in American International Group by 38,370.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,733,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $675,148,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700,742 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in American International Group by 82.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,260,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $650,077,000 after acquiring an additional 5,543,692 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in American International Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,430,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $553,009,000 after acquiring an additional 479,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in American International Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,413,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $499,125,000 after acquiring an additional 81,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 11th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers primarily in the United States, Europe, and Japan. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, and marine insurance.

