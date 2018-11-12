Lassonde Industries (LAS.A) PT Lowered to C$240.00

Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$260.00 to C$240.00 in a report released on Monday. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.05% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Lassonde Industries from C$295.00 to C$250.00 in a report on Monday.

Lassonde Industries stock traded down C$11.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$203.31. The stock had a trading volume of 5,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,516. Lassonde Industries has a 52-week low of C$209.50 and a 52-week high of C$269.18.

Lassonde Industries Company Profile

Lassonde Industries Inc is a Canada-based company, which develops, manufactures and markets a range of ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks. The Company is a producer of store brand shelf-stable fruit juices and drinks in the United States and a producer of cranberry sauces. The Company operates in two market segments: the retail segment and the food service segment.

