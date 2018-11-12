LATOKEN (LA) Price Hits $0.0823 on Major Exchanges

LATOKEN (CURRENCY:LA) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. One LATOKEN token can currently be bought for about $0.0823 or 0.00001295 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, OKEx, COSS and HitBTC. LATOKEN has a market capitalization of $6.67 million and $1.14 million worth of LATOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LATOKEN has traded up 21.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008166 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004214 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015551 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00146833 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00247527 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $689.88 or 0.10851930 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00010637 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

LATOKEN was first traded on July 10th, 2017. LATOKEN’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,037,294 tokens. The official website for LATOKEN is latoken.com. The Reddit community for LATOKEN is /r/latoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LATOKEN’s official Twitter account is @latokens and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LATOKEN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Kucoin, OKEx, COSS, LATOKEN and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LATOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LATOKEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LATOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

