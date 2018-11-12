Leagold Mining (LMC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.40

Leagold Mining Corp (TSE:LMC)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.40 and last traded at C$1.42, with a volume of 24900 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.48.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Leagold Mining from C$4.25 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Leagold Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Leagold Mining has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.45.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.94, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Leagold Mining (TSE:LMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$112.19 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Leagold Mining Corp will post 0.329999998885135 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leagold Mining Company Profile (TSE:LMC)

Leagold Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition of gold mining properties and other development projects in Latin America. It holds interest in the Los Filos Mine located in Guerrero State, Mexico. The company was formerly known as HTI Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Leagold Mining Corporation in August 2016.

