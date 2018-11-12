Lee Financial Co Buys 659 Shares of iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fnd (SHV)

Lee Financial Co grew its stake in shares of iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fnd (NASDAQ:SHV) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the quarter. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fnd were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHV. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fnd during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fnd by 151.6% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fnd during the third quarter worth approximately $150,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fnd during the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Monument Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fnd during the third quarter worth approximately $316,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.31 on Monday. iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fnd has a 12-month low of $110.18 and a 12-month high of $110.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1864 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fnd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%.

About iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fnd

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

