Lee Financial Co Has $2.17 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI)

Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for 0.5% of Lee Financial Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,475,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 38,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $524,000.

Shares of ACWI opened at $70.18 on Monday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $66.23 and a twelve month high of $77.54.

