LEG Immobilien (LEG) Given a €110.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LEG. Jefferies Financial Group set a €98.00 ($113.95) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €114.70 ($133.37) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. UBS Group set a €105.00 ($122.09) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. HSBC set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($122.09) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LEG Immobilien has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €107.84 ($125.39).

Get LEG Immobilien alerts:

LEG stock opened at €101.00 ($117.44) on Thursday. LEG Immobilien has a 52 week low of €75.17 ($87.41) and a 52 week high of €98.50 ($114.53).

About LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien AG, an integrated property company, owns, develops, and manages residential properties in Germany. The company rents and sells apartments. It also invests in the field of real estate development and commercial real estate; and purchases and sells property portfolios. In addition, the company offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT and management services for third-party properties.

Read More: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.