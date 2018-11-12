Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,323,720 shares, a growth of 102.9% from the October 15th total of 3,116,005 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,214,857 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

LDOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.13.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $65.23 on Monday. Leidos has a twelve month low of $57.50 and a twelve month high of $72.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.61.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Leidos had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Leidos will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

