Lenovo Group (LNVGF) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGF) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS LNVGF opened at $0.74 on Friday. Lenovo Group has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $0.78.

Lenovo Group Company Profile

Lenovo Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smart phones; storage and networking products; memory and processors; rack and power infrastructure; and laptops, desktops, and accessories, as well as operating systems, security, and systems management software.

