LexinFintech (LX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 14th.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $269.47 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect LexinFintech to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ LX traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 703 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,929. LexinFintech has a twelve month low of $9.11 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

LX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of LexinFintech from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LexinFintech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 15th.

About LexinFintech

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young adults in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile, an online consumer finance platform that offers personal installment loans, installment purchase loans, and other loan products, as well as Le Card credit line.

