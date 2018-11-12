Liberty Global (LBTYB) Lowered to “D” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYB) from a c rating to a d rating in a report published on Thursday.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Liberty Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Shares of Liberty Global stock opened at $25.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Liberty Global has a fifty-two week low of $24.88 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.