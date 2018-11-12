Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (LTRPA) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.56 and last traded at $18.70. 6,104 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 496,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.75.

Several research firms have recently commented on LTRPA. BidaskClub upgraded Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.25). Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A had a positive return on equity of 36.95% and a negative net margin of 26.73%. The firm had revenue of $458.00 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 71.2% in the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 4,797,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,564 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 15.8% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 7,662,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,045 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A in the second quarter valued at $4,648,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A in the second quarter valued at $4,558,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,756,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,576,000 after purchasing an additional 236,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in online travel research and online commerce businesses. Its travel platform user-generated reviews and opinions about destinations, accommodations, activities and attractions, and restaurants worldwide; and enables people plan and book a trip.

