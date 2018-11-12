Liberum Capital Cuts Gocompare.Com Group (GOCO) Price Target to GBX 75

Gocompare.Com Group (LON:GOCO) had its target price lowered by Liberum Capital from GBX 115 ($1.50) to GBX 75 ($0.98) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GOCO. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 118 ($1.54) target price on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 126.60 ($1.65).

LON GOCO opened at GBX 76.80 ($1.00) on Friday. Gocompare.Com Group has a 52-week low of GBX 84.62 ($1.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 120 ($1.57).

In related news, insider Joe Hurd bought 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 81 ($1.06) per share, with a total value of £2,531.25 ($3,307.53). Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 5,711 shares of company stock valued at $516,897.

Gocompare.Com Group Company Profile

GoCompare.com Group plc operates an Internet-based price comparison Website for financial and non-financial products in the United Kingdom. The company's Gocompare.com Website enables people to compare the costs and features of various insurance policies, financial products, and energy tariffs. It provides comparison services for car, motorbike, van, taxi, motorhome, breakdown, home, landlord, student, travel, and pet insurance products, as well as strategic initiatives in the areas of money, energy, home services, life and protection insurance, and other products.

