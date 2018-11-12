Linamar Co. (LNR) to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $3.29 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) – Stock analysts at Cormark lifted their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for Linamar in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 8th. Cormark analyst D. Tyerman now forecasts that the company will earn $3.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.32.

Get Linamar alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LNR. TD Securities upgraded Linamar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$80.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Linamar from C$86.00 to C$83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. CIBC cut their price objective on Linamar from C$83.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Linamar from C$77.00 to C$70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Linamar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$79.60.

Shares of LNR opened at C$48.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.32. Linamar has a 52-week low of C$47.60 and a 52-week high of C$77.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Linamar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.32%.

In other news, Director Mark Stoddart sold 5,200 shares of Linamar stock in a transaction on Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.09, for a total value of C$302,068.00. Also, Director Linda Hasenfratz bought 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$57.71 per share, with a total value of C$248,153.00.

About Linamar

Linamar Corporation manufactures and sells precision metallic components, modules, and systems in Canada, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Powertrain/Driveline and Industrial. The company offers hybrid power units, power transfer units, rear drive units/modules, and engineered gears; and shaft and shell assemblies, differential assemblies, transmission gears, clutch modules, center housings, transmission/driveline shafts, transfer case pump housings, and other transmission components.

Featured Article: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Linamar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linamar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.