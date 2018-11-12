Lincoln National Corp Has $11.42 Million Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,783 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $11,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 145,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,400,000 after acquiring an additional 7,722 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,521,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,651,000 after acquiring an additional 129,135 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 113,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,794,000 after purchasing an additional 30,823 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.90 on Monday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd were given a $0.1138 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st.

