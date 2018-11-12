Lincoln National Corp Has $23.46 Million Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (BLV)

Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 268,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,268 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF makes up about 0.8% of Lincoln National Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 1.06% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $23,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 11,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. HT Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 86,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,656,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 197.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BLV opened at $84.36 on Monday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.46 and a fifty-two week high of $95.98.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were issued a $0.2903 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/12/lincoln-national-corp-has-23-46-million-holdings-in-vanguard-long-term-bond-etf-blv.html.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.