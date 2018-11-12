Lincoln National Corp Purchases 27,900 Shares of VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G (MGK)

Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G (BMV:MGK) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,014,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,900 shares during the period. VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G accounts for approximately 4.4% of Lincoln National Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G were worth $130,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G by 276.6% during the second quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G during the third quarter valued at $140,000. Palo Capital Inc. bought a new position in VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G during the third quarter valued at $205,000. American Economic Planning Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G during the third quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. bought a new position in VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G during the second quarter valued at $204,000.

Shares of BMV MGK opened at $119.30 on Monday. VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G has a 1-year low of $1,825.50 and a 1-year high of $2,204.40.

