LiteCoin Ultra Price Tops $0.0108 on Major Exchanges (LTCU)

LiteCoin Ultra (CURRENCY:LTCU) traded 23.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 12th. One LiteCoin Ultra coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000169 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. In the last week, LiteCoin Ultra has traded 45.2% lower against the US dollar. LiteCoin Ultra has a market capitalization of $11,163.00 and approximately $53.00 worth of LiteCoin Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Novacoin (NVC) traded up 40.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00129236 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000777 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,235.71 or 3.47763271 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000110 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005428 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00100334 BTC.

Cashcoin (CASH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000046 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000043 BTC.

LiteCoin Ultra Profile

LiteCoin Ultra (CRYPTO:LTCU) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 28th, 2017. LiteCoin Ultra’s total supply is 8,531,300 coins and its circulating supply is 1,031,300 coins. LiteCoin Ultra’s official website is www.litecoinultra.com. LiteCoin Ultra’s official Twitter account is @litecoinultra. The Reddit community for LiteCoin Ultra is /r/LitecoinUltraCurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

LiteCoin Ultra Coin Trading

LiteCoin Ultra can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteCoin Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiteCoin Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LiteCoin Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

