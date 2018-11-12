Lithia Motors Inc (LAD) Shares Sold by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC cut its position in Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 607,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,068 shares during the quarter. Lithia Motors makes up about 0.8% of GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $49,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 367.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 5,859 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 293.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Craig Hallum set a $103.00 price target on shares of Lithia Motors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.50.

Shares of Lithia Motors stock opened at $82.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Lithia Motors Inc has a fifty-two week low of $72.85 and a fifty-two week high of $127.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.38.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.30. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lithia Motors Inc will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.83%.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

