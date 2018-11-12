LivePerson (LPSN) Shares Down 2.2%

Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) traded down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.50 and last traded at $20.59. 36,835 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 431,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.06.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. B. Riley lifted their price target on LivePerson from $19.25 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on LivePerson from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Roth Capital lifted their price target on LivePerson to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. LivePerson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.17.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -342.79 and a beta of 1.27.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 5.48% and a negative net margin of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $64.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that LivePerson, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 36,723 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $809,007.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,604 shares in the company, valued at $696,236.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eran Vanounou sold 6,875 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $156,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,854 shares of company stock worth $1,105,304 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPSN. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in LivePerson by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 419,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,863,000 after purchasing an additional 9,955 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in LivePerson during the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in LivePerson during the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. V Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in LivePerson during the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in LivePerson during the 2nd quarter valued at $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson, Inc provides mobile and online business messaging solutions that power digital communication between brands and consumers. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment facilitates real-time online interactions, such as chat, voice, and content delivery across multiple channels and screens for corporations of various sizes.

