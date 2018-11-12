Loblaw Companies (L) Given New C$69.00 Price Target at CIBC

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$82.00 to C$69.00 in a report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on L. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$71.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a reduce rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$82.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$81.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$71.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a c$69.40 rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$72.50.

Shares of Loblaw Companies stock opened at C$58.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.69, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Loblaw Companies has a 52-week low of C$50.02 and a 52-week high of C$58.42.

In other Loblaw Companies news, insider Kieran Barry Columb sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$68.56, for a total transaction of C$685,600.00. Also, Director Robert Sawyer bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$69.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$138,580.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,288 shares of company stock worth $3,263,792.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, credit card, insurance brokerage, gift card, and telecommunication services in Canada. It operates through three segments: Retail, Financial Services, and Choice Properties.

