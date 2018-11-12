Loblaw Companies (L) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.42 per share for the quarter.

Shares of L opened at C$58.33 on Monday. Loblaw Companies has a 52 week low of C$50.02 and a 52 week high of C$58.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.69.

In other Loblaw Companies news, insider Garry Senecal sold 765 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.60, for a total value of C$51,714.00. Also, insider Kieran Barry Columb sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$68.56, for a total transaction of C$685,600.00. Insiders sold 47,288 shares of company stock valued at $3,263,792 over the last quarter.

L has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$71.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “c$69.40” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$82.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$71.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$78.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$81.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Loblaw Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$72.50.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, credit card, insurance brokerage, gift card, and telecommunication services in Canada. It operates through three segments: Retail, Financial Services, and Choice Properties.

