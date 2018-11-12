Local World Forwarders Reaches Market Cap of $384,517.00 (LWF)

Local World Forwarders (CURRENCY:LWF) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 12th. One Local World Forwarders coin can now be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and HitBTC. In the last week, Local World Forwarders has traded 47.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Local World Forwarders has a total market capitalization of $384,517.00 and approximately $839.00 worth of Local World Forwarders was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00084577 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00011233 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000593 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000108 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000091 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000159 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000509 BTC.

TechShares (THS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003830 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Local World Forwarders Profile

Local World Forwarders is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2017. Local World Forwarders’ total supply is 109,282,345 coins and its circulating supply is 98,747,963 coins. The official website for Local World Forwarders is www.lwf.io/en. Local World Forwarders’ official Twitter account is @lwf_ico.

Buying and Selling Local World Forwarders

Local World Forwarders can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Local World Forwarders directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Local World Forwarders should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Local World Forwarders using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

