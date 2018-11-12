Logitech International SA (LOGI) Receives $49.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.75.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LOGI. BidaskClub cut Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Logitech International from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Logitech International to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Logitech International from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on Logitech International in a report on Monday, November 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $35.70 on Friday. Logitech International has a twelve month low of $32.66 and a twelve month high of $49.96. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.09.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $691.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.41 million. Logitech International had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 8.06%. Research analysts predict that Logitech International will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Logitech International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $314,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 327,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $712,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,189,000. 37.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

