Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina (LOMA) Upgraded to “Sell” by ValuEngine

Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina (NYSE:LOMA) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LOMA. Zacks Investment Research cut Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 25th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from $17.30 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.90.

Shares of LOMA opened at $10.89 on Friday. Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina has a 12-month low of $6.36 and a 12-month high of $26.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina (NYSE:LOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina had a return on equity of 29.49% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $206.64 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina in the second quarter worth $129,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina in the second quarter worth $153,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina in the second quarter worth $154,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina in the first quarter worth $879,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina by 176.9% in the second quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 41,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 26,782 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.48% of the company’s stock.

Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina Company Profile

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets cement and its by-products in Argentina and Paraguay. It operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. The company offers masonry cement, aggregate, ready-mix concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

