Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Cuts Holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (LSXMA)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. cut its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,587 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,925 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.08% of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A worth $12,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LSXMA. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 40.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 5.3% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 37,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 30.5% in the second quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 155,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after buying an additional 36,292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.13.

Shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A stock opened at $40.63 on Monday. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a twelve month low of $38.14 and a twelve month high of $48.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.50.

In related news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 54,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $2,011,010.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

About Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and Sirius XM on Demand over its Internet radio service through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

