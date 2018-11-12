Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $13.45 Million Stake in Schlumberger Limited. (SLB)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 220,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 49,440 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $13,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth $131,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth about $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

SLB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities set a $72.00 price objective on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.84.

NYSE SLB opened at $50.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1-year low of $50.00 and a 1-year high of $80.35.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 2.00%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 4th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Simon Ayat sold 60,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total value of $3,396,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 234,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,244,852.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Marks bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.31 per share, with a total value of $482,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $13.45 Million Stake in Schlumberger Limited. (SLB)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/12/los-angeles-capital-management-equity-research-inc-has-13-45-million-stake-in-schlumberger-limited-slb.html.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.