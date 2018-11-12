Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Purchases 146,150 Shares of 2U Inc (TWOU)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 4,904.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,130 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,150 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.26% of 2U worth $11,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of 2U by 91.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,107,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,252,000 after buying an additional 528,454 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of 2U by 109.5% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 684,454 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,464,000 after buying an additional 357,677 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of 2U by 30.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in 2U by 4.0% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 155,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,654,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in 2U by 18.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have commented on TWOU. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of 2U from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of 2U from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. DA Davidson set a $80.00 price objective on shares of 2U and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on shares of 2U to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of 2U from $93.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.08.

In other 2U news, COO Mark Chernis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total transaction of $840,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,664,312.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Paucek sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $6,331,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 605,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,090,224.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWOU opened at $54.21 on Monday. 2U Inc has a one year low of $49.72 and a one year high of $98.58. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.39 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.31 and a quick ratio of 5.71.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $106.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.49 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 7.51%. The company’s revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 2U Inc will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 2U

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

