Loudon Investment Management LLC Has $1.79 Million Holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM)

Loudon Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 12.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Archer Daniels Midland comprises 1.4% of Loudon Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 3.7% during the second quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 30,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 12.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 1.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 0.5% during the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 236,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 6.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP John P. Stott sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,885 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ray G. Young bought 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.35 per share, for a total transaction of $99,435.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,500 shares of company stock worth $436,038. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ADM opened at $48.26 on Monday. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 52 week low of $38.59 and a 52 week high of $52.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 0.97.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is 55.14%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADM. Argus raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Monday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Oilseeds, and Origination. The company offers oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley; and structured trade finance, as well as processes wheat into wheat flour.

