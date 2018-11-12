Loudon Investment Management LLC Invests $423,000 in Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN)

Loudon Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,910 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 605.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,187 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,168 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 196.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jed A. Plafker sold 4,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $158,337.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,721.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 11,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $350,022.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.27.

Franklin Resources stock opened at $30.87 on Monday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.12 and a 52 week high of $45.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The closed-end fund reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.39. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

