Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW) Stake Raised by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,304 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $29,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 20,201,275 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,930,636,000 after acquiring an additional 51,787 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 382.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,784,235 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $457,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792,479 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,423,886 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $327,221,000 after acquiring an additional 61,681 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $303,908,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $266,540,000. 74.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Marshall A. Croom sold 15,735 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $1,803,388.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,231,776.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa W. Wardell purchased 273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $107.72 per share, for a total transaction of $29,407.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,407.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LOW. Wedbush set a $105.00 price target on Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Argus increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $130.00 price objective on Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.41.

NYSE:LOW opened at $96.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.14 and a twelve month high of $117.70.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.05. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 71.96% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, and kitchens, as well as outdoor power equipment.

