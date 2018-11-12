Lowe’s Companies (LOW) Downgraded to “Hold” at Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) from an accumulate rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LOW. Loop Capital set a $115.00 price target on Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lowe’s Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $112.41.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $96.87. 1,357,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,933,359. The stock has a market cap of $78.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $77.14 and a 52-week high of $117.70.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.79 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 71.96% and a net margin of 5.58%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 23rd will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

In other news, CFO Marshall A. Croom sold 15,735 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $1,803,388.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,231,776.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lisa W. Wardell acquired 273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $107.72 per share, for a total transaction of $29,407.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,407.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Columbia Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, and kitchens, as well as outdoor power equipment.

