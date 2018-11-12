LoyalCoin Market Capitalization Tops $10.81 Million (LYL)

LoyalCoin (CURRENCY:LYL) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 12th. One LoyalCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Kryptono. In the last week, LoyalCoin has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. LoyalCoin has a total market cap of $10.81 million and $960,143.00 worth of LoyalCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LoyalCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008149 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004241 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015485 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00146842 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00247928 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $692.16 or 0.10809691 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00010773 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About LoyalCoin

LoyalCoin launched on October 25th, 2017. LoyalCoin’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,934,048,956 tokens. LoyalCoin’s official website is loyalcoin.io. The Reddit community for LoyalCoin is /r/loyalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LoyalCoin’s official Twitter account is @LoyalCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LoyalCoin

LoyalCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Kryptono. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LoyalCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LoyalCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LoyalCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LoyalCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LoyalCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.