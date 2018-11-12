LSV Asset Management Grows Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT)

LSV Asset Management raised its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,168,811 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 408,681 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.83% of Applied Materials worth $315,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,874,509 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $640,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844,738 shares in the last quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,571,000. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 5,059,866 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $233,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,763 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 6,835,353 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $315,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank now owns 5,130,548 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $198,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,568 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMAT. Morgan Stanley cut Applied Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $34.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.53 and a twelve month high of $62.40. The firm has a market cap of $33.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.60.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 58.23% and a net margin of 19.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 24.62%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

