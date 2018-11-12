LSV Asset Management Has $544.83 Million Stake in Allstate Corp (ALL)

LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 2.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,520,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,013 shares during the period. Allstate makes up approximately 0.8% of LSV Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Allstate were worth $544,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Allstate by 3.5% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 117,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,599,000 after buying an additional 4,019 shares during the period. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in Allstate by 52.3% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 57,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after buying an additional 19,679 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in Allstate by 11.9% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 5,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel bought a new stake in Allstate during the third quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Allstate by 10.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,364,000 after buying an additional 6,759 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Allstate from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 27th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Allstate from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Allstate from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.92.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $93.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Allstate Corp has a 12-month low of $88.29 and a 12-month high of $105.36. The stock has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.87.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.28). Allstate had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allstate Corp will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allstate news, EVP Harriet K. Harty sold 10,515 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.87, for a total transaction of $1,039,618.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,444,095.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jesse E. Merten sold 696 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total value of $64,115.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,636.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in property and casualty insurance, and life insurance businesses in the United States and Canada. The company's Allstate Protection segment sells private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance policies; other personal lines products, including renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance policies; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

