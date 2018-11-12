LSV Asset Management Purchases 16,202 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (LNC)

LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,671,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,202 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $383,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Lincoln National by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Lincoln National by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after buying an additional 15,335 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new position in Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter valued at about $299,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in Lincoln National by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 64,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in Lincoln National by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 285,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,798,000 after buying an additional 84,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

LNC stock opened at $65.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.90. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $57.06 and a one year high of $86.68.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is 16.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LNC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lincoln National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.62.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The company sells a range of wealth protection, accumulation, and retirement income products and solutions.

