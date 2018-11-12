LTC Properties (LTC) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “LTC Properties, Inc., a health care real estate investment trust, invests primarily in long-term care and other health care related facilities through mortgage loans, facility lease transactions and other investments. Their primary objectives are to sustain and enhance stockholder equity value and provide current income for distribution to stockholders through real estate investments in long-term care facilities and other health care related facilities managed by experienced operators providing quality care. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on LTC. Stifel Nicolaus set a $43.00 price target on shares of LTC Properties and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. LTC Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

NYSE:LTC opened at $45.61 on Friday. LTC Properties has a 12 month low of $34.46 and a 12 month high of $49.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 8.26 and a current ratio of 8.91.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. LTC Properties had a net margin of 86.31% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $34.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.12 million. Analysts predict that LTC Properties will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in LTC Properties during the third quarter worth $106,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in LTC Properties by 11,804.8% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in LTC Properties during the second quarter worth $191,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in LTC Properties during the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in LTC Properties during the third quarter worth $201,000. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LTC Properties

LTC Properties (NYSE: LTC) is a self-administered real estate investment trust that primarily invests in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leaseback transactions, mortgage financing and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. At June 30, 2018, LTC had 199 investments located in 28 states comprising 102 assisted living communities, 96 skilled nursing centers and one behavioral health care hospital.

