Lumentum (LITE) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Lumentum from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Lumentum to $92.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Lumentum to $70.00 and set an average rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lumentum from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated an overweight rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lumentum has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.68.

LITE stock traded down $16.50 on Thursday, reaching $39.45. 315,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,918,290. Lumentum has a 12 month low of $41.95 and a 12 month high of $74.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $354.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.21 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 28.74%. Lumentum’s revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christopher W. Coldren sold 3,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total value of $219,853.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Penny Herscher sold 1,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $77,270.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,853.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,421 shares of company stock worth $648,010 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 149.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the second quarter valued at about $110,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the second quarter valued at about $190,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 95.1% during the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the third quarter valued at about $237,000.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of optical and photonic products enabling optical networking and commercial laser. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers business segments. The OpComms segment includes modules and subsystems to support and maintain customers in the Telecom and Datacom markets.

